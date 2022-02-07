Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Trading Up 6.3%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR)’s stock price was up 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.69 and last traded at $3.69. Approximately 75,011 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,683,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.73.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $632.69 million, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $34.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.63 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 19.34%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 303,884 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 84,835 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,697 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 19,215 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 757,920 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 783.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,587 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 55,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 271,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.