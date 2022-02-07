Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Upgraded at Raymond James

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$14.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$12.25. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 77.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EFX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Firstegy lowered Enerflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Enerflex to a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.56.

Shares of TSE:EFX traded up C$0.28 on Monday, hitting C$7.88. 332,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,154. The firm has a market capitalization of C$706.67 million and a P/E ratio of 15.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. Enerflex has a 1-year low of C$6.25 and a 1-year high of C$11.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.22.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$231.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$250.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Enerflex will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

