Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 481,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,197 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.70% of Energizer worth $18,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the third quarter worth about $777,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 198.6% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 164,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 109,420 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Energizer by 5.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Energizer by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Energizer by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,253,000 after purchasing an additional 22,353 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energizer alerts:

NYSE ENR opened at $34.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.12. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $52.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.13.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.29 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 74.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Energizer’s payout ratio is 57.69%.

ENR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.