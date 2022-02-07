Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $34.15, but opened at $35.77. Energizer shares last traded at $34.34, with a volume of 2,560 shares traded.

The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a return on equity of 74.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.

ENR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,051,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,349,000 after acquiring an additional 172,662 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,640,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,403,000 after acquiring an additional 277,861 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,312,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,370,000 after acquiring an additional 358,811 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,594,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,056,000 after acquiring an additional 54,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,193,000 after acquiring an additional 484,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.13.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

