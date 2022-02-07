Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Energizer also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.00-3.30 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energizer from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.25.

Get Energizer alerts:

NYSE:ENR traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.94. 2,494,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,962. Energizer has a 12 month low of $33.70 and a 12 month high of $52.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.89 and a 200 day moving average of $39.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.09 million. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Energizer by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,221,000 after acquiring an additional 91,559 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Energizer by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.