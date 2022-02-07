Energy Web Token Hits Market Capitalization of $207.94 Million (EWT)

Energy Web Token (CURRENCY:EWT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Energy Web Token has a total market cap of $207.94 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energy Web Token coin can now be purchased for $6.92 or 0.00015675 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Energy Web Token has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Energy Web Token Profile

Energy Web Token’s genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. Energy Web Token’s official message board is medium.com/energy-web-insights . The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org . Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

Energy Web Token Coin Trading

