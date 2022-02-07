Engagement Labs (CVE:EL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Engagement Labs Inc. (CVE:EL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 6000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.40 million and a PE ratio of -1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 725.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Engagement Labs Company Profile

Engagement Labs Inc provides intelligent data, analytics, and insights for marketers and organizations to track, measure, and benchmark the conversations happening around a brand or industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers TotalSocial, a data and analytics platform that combines online and offline actionable data with predictive analytics to grow brand.

