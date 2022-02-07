Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,674 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.06% of Copart worth $18,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPRT. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,576,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Copart by 32.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,041,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,685 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Copart by 1,364.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 895,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,277,000 after acquiring an additional 834,699 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 7.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,924,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,529,000 after purchasing an additional 478,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the second quarter valued at $59,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

CPRT stock opened at $128.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.12. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.92 and a 1 year high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $810.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.23 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.25.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

