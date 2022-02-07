Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.17% of Pool worth $29,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pool by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 30.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 0.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Pool by 1.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $555.57.

Shares of POOL opened at $448.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $522.03 and a 200 day moving average of $501.49. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $305.47 and a 12 month high of $582.27.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total transaction of $429,030.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total value of $5,214,341.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

