Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 31,181 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,181 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.07% of Corning worth $22,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 82.1% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLW has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $42.19 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The firm has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.86 and a 200-day moving average of $38.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.42%.

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

