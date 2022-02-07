Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 31,449 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 67.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,449 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.08% of Cintas worth $29,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Cintas by 119.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 721,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,406,000 after purchasing an additional 392,143 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at about $102,399,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at about $88,494,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at about $64,966,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cintas by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,476,000 after purchasing an additional 129,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $381.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $321.39 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.07.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Argus raised their price objective on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

