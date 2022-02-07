Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,767 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 1.03% of Morphic worth $21,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Morphic by 43.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Morphic during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Morphic during the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in Morphic during the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Morphic by 44.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

MORF has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Morphic in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ MORF opened at $40.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.48. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.56 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 569.40% and a negative return on equity of 30.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 88.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

