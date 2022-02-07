Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,520 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,910 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.09% of HubSpot worth $28,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 300.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $773.36.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total value of $5,159,462.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.96, for a total value of $18,435,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,099 shares of company stock valued at $46,166,705 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HUBS opened at $472.13 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $402.50 and a 12 month high of $866.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $597.14 and a 200 day moving average of $674.29. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.42 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

