Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 474,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,682 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.32% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $22,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter worth about $250,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 71.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Shares of BBIO opened at $9.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.93. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average is $40.19.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue was down 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BBIO shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Daniels acquired 11,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,513.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Daniels bought 10,402 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $149,164.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 27,147 shares of company stock valued at $382,779. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.