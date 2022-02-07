Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $19.20 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 459,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 1.95% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF worth $19,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KSA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 221.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 82.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 37,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 17,044 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the third quarter worth $623,000. Glovista Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 199,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 81.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 16,214 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KSA opened at $44.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.96. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $45.56.

