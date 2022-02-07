Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $19.48 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,111 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,173 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $19,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $544.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.15 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.96, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $602.89 and its 200 day moving average is $582.64.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $780.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.45.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

