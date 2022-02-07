Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $20.13 Million Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,435 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.13% of Molina Healthcare worth $20,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOH. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,127,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 143,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,963,000 after purchasing an additional 64,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1,283.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 25,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MOH opened at $298.77 on Monday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $328.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77.

MOH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.69.

Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

