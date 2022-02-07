Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $20.44 Million Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 78,444 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.15% of Mosaic worth $20,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 1,204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 19,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $43.83 on Monday. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $44.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.98 and its 200-day moving average is $36.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. Mizuho started coverage on Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.81.

In other news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

