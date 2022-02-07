Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $21.83 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,143 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 80,918 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.05% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $21,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.9% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $61.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.36. The firm has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $41.40 and a 52-week high of $64.53.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

BK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

