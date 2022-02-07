Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $24.78 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,968 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $24,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Moody’s by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 34.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 9.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 24.9% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $527,996 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCO opened at $346.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $373.22 and its 200 day moving average is $377.19. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $272.60 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.27.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.