Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $25.24 Million Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65,521 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Nucor worth $25,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 9.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 3.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE opened at $111.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $52.61 and a 1 year high of $128.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.20. The firm has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.83 by $0.14. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.55%.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.08.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

