Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,054 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Illumina were worth $23,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 2.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 38,770 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth $310,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Illumina by 7.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,631 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $15,657,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 8.4% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in Illumina by 256.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 41,969 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,023,000 after acquiring an additional 30,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $358.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $415.70. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.07 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.85, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.86, for a total transaction of $118,648.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,997 shares of company stock valued at $796,780. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $446.29.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

