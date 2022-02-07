Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,939 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $19,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total transaction of $1,581,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.45, for a total value of $740,361.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,138 shares of company stock worth $8,979,579. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VEEV opened at $232.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 87.19, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $247.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.43. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.49 and a 52 week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $476.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.31 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stephens lowered shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.11.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

