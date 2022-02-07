Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 345,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,381 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.86% of ALX Oncology worth $25,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,263,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ALX Oncology by 14.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,549,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,738,000 after buying an additional 192,610 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in ALX Oncology by 12.4% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 106,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,819,000 after buying an additional 11,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at $5,566,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALXO. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.29.

ALX Oncology stock opened at $13.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $554.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.80. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $89.04.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jason Lettmann sold 76,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $2,463,267.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lsv Associates, Llc sold 42,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $1,411,728.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 534,288 shares of company stock worth $15,434,892 over the last ninety days. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.