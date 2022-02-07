Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,826 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Cummins worth $25,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth approximately $339,899,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Cummins by 103.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,569,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,640,000 after purchasing an additional 798,253 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Cummins by 84.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,038,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,182,000 after purchasing an additional 476,811 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth approximately $87,129,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 45.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,652,000 after acquiring an additional 277,045 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $228.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.72. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.38 and a 12 month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.50.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

