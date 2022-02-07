Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 166,143 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 51.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,143 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.94% of Health Catalyst worth $24,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at about $3,731,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Health Catalyst by 35.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Health Catalyst by 10.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 179,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 17,306 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 358.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 21,797 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 2.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period.

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,100 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 36,212 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $1,470,931.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,275. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $28.44 on Monday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.74 and a 12 month high of $59.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. The business had revenue of $61.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.82.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

