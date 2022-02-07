Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,733 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,656 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.12% of Western Digital worth $20,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter worth about $368,123,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 64.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,317,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $300,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,365 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $525,040,000 after acquiring an additional 994,582 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the second quarter valued at $43,324,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $30,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $51.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.69 and its 200 day moving average is $59.42. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDC. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.76.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

