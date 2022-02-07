Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,389 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,697 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.17% of Trex worth $20,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in Trex by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 22,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trex by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,096,000 after acquiring an additional 114,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Trex by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,455,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,754,000 after acquiring an additional 68,431 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 156,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after acquiring an additional 12,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TREX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.82.

In related news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $640,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $448,638.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,699 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TREX opened at $89.30 on Monday. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.76 and a twelve month high of $140.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.43.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

