Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 109,420 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 520,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 109,420 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.21% of PulteGroup worth $23,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 49.6% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $1,252,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,864,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,732,000 after acquiring an additional 61,323 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 435,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,747,000 after buying an additional 161,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHM opened at $48.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.31 and a 52-week high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.21. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.27%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

