Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 12,576 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,576 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.07% of Prudential Financial worth $29,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 39.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 38,342 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 111,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 298.3% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 281,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,625,000 after purchasing an additional 210,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at $3,576,000. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lowered Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.27.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $6,102,791.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 151,401 shares of company stock worth $16,824,041 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $118.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.77. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.32 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The firm has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

