Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 149,543 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 974,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,543 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 3.32% of PetIQ worth $24,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PetIQ by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,021,000 after acquiring an additional 144,740 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of PetIQ by 18.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 10.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PETQ shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of PetIQ in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Shares of PETQ opened at $19.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.34 million, a P/E ratio of -42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.56.

In other news, President Susan Sholtis acquired 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,037.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mccord Christensen bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $1,004,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 71,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,200. 8.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

