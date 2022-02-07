Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 15,147 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,467 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,147 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.05% of Fortinet worth $25,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $2,291,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Fortinet by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 163,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock opened at $314.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $152.00 and a one year high of $371.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 86.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $319.19 and its 200 day moving average is $314.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.69% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.16, for a total value of $808,070.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,637,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,184 shares of company stock worth $6,221,471 over the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Fortinet from $355.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.32.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

