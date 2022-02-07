Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 2,060 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $19,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 63.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 981,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $184,832,000 after buying an additional 380,388 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $67,585,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in General Dynamics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,235,000 after purchasing an additional 294,563 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,612,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,271,629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Morgan Stanley raised General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.25.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GD stock opened at $212.29 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $157.11 and a 12 month high of $216.21. The company has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.97.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.