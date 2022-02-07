Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 3,345 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $20,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCL. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 154.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL opened at $75.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $64.20 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.65.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($4.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.92) by ($0.86). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The company had revenue of $982.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.02) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 EPS for the current year.

RCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.80.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

