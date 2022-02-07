Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 5,151 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,151 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.17% of MarketAxess worth $26,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 65.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 197.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 37.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $369.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $426.00 to $424.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.00.

MKTX opened at $366.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 0.49. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $321.17 and a one year high of $587.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $412.12.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

