Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 54,334 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,334 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.08% of PACCAR worth $21,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in PACCAR by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $1,369,947.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $2,693,236.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $94.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $101.40.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.61%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCAR. UBS Group upped their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.54.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

