Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 56,630 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 56,630 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.13% of Ulta Beauty worth $24,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 625.0% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.61.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $365.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $383.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.00 and a 1 year high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

