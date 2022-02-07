Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 9,045 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,045 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.07% of Xcel Energy worth $23,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XEL. Motco raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $68.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.67. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $72.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.89%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.82%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.