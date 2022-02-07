Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 601,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.11% of Hormel Foods worth $24,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,219 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hormel Foods by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,111,000 after purchasing an additional 991,964 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,911,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Hormel Foods by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,123,000 after purchasing an additional 668,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Hormel Foods by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,135,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,701,000 after purchasing an additional 667,382 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $46.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $50.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.88. The firm has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.09.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.65%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.