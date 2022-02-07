Enzyme (MLN) Trading Up 11.6% This Week

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Enzyme coin can currently be bought for $63.34 or 0.00144054 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Enzyme has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. Enzyme has a total market cap of $113.54 million and approximately $7.15 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Enzyme

Enzyme (MLN) is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,693 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme

