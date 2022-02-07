EOS (EOS) Trading Up 17.1% This Week

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. EOS has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and $511.01 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EOS has traded up 17.1% against the dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $2.74 or 0.00006214 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000148 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,046,514,844 coins and its circulating supply is 979,928,619 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOS’s official website is eos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.