Equinox Gold Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EQX. Desjardins cut Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.94.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at $5.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $10.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 1.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,177,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after acquiring an additional 20,614 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 30.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,387,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,343,000 after buying an additional 1,724,187 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 51.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 209.6% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 52,400 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 123.6% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 38,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.45% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

