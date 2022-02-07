Equinox Gold Corp. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.25 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold to C$14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$10.50 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.83.

Shares of EQX opened at C$7.36 on Monday. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.73. The company has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39.

Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

