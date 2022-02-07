Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for AMETEK, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for AMETEK in a report released on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AMETEK’s FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

AMETEK stock opened at $134.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $116.85 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AME. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in AMETEK by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $9,736,820.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,105 shares of company stock valued at $10,912,059. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

