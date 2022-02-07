Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Eldorado Gold Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.76. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

ELD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$9.50 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, CSFB set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.86.

Shares of ELD stock opened at C$11.51 on Monday. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of C$9.52 and a 52-week high of C$17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion and a PE ratio of -19.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.36.

In related news, Senior Officer Sylvain Lehoux sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.03, for a total value of C$40,108.02.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.