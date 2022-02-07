Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for WestRock’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of WestRock in a report released on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.11. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for WestRock’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Shares of WRK opened at $45.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55. WestRock has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of WestRock by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 51,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 32.05%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

