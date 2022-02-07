Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Boyd Group Services Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) – Analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Boyd Group Services in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now forecasts that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$274.00 to C$264.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James raised Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cormark raised their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC cut Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$272.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$251.15.

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$182.00 on Monday. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$167.07 and a one year high of C$267.00. The company has a market cap of C$3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$193.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$223.21.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.68). The company had revenue of C$617.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$608.63 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

