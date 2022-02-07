Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Capri Holdings Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Capri in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.99 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capri’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Capri to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.53.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $65.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.36 and its 200-day moving average is $57.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.18. Capri has a 52 week low of $43.46 and a 52 week high of $70.63.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capri by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,052,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,641,000 after acquiring an additional 245,342 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,599,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,661,000 after acquiring an additional 450,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Capri by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,167,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,345,000 after acquiring an additional 309,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,559,000 after acquiring an additional 20,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Capri by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,584,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,867,000 after acquiring an additional 247,067 shares in the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

