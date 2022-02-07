Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam decreased its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,409 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,577,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,040,759,000 after acquiring an additional 525,049 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 17.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,219,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,710,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,351,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,656,703,000 after purchasing an additional 224,796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 31.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,005,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,629,000 after purchasing an additional 126,520 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Equity Residential from $88.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.22.

Shares of EQR opened at $90.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $63.82 and a 12 month high of $93.03.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The firm had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 68.08%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $5,978,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $3,491,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,641 shares of company stock valued at $10,352,508 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

