Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 62.90% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of EBET opened at $11.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.53. Esports Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
In related news, major shareholder Ebjt Management Llc sold 312,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $303,375.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.
About Esports Technologies
Esports Technologies, Inc, a technology company, develops and operates platforms that focuses on esports and competitive gaming worldwide. The company operates gogawi.com, a licensed online gambling platform, which is an esports/sportsbook that focuses on bettors located in Asia and Latin America. It also offers iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting.
